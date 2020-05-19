Tamar Braxton Goes Off On Usher For Calling Nicki Minaj A ‘Product’ Of Lil’ Kim: ‘Who Are You?’

During her conversation with TS Madison Tamar Braxton issued a scathing retort upon hearing that Usher referred to Nicki Minaj as a ‘product’ of Lil Kim, telling the host the comparison is a ‘discredit’ to Nicki’s talent.

Tamar Braxton didn’t hold anything back during her conversation with TS Madison on her May 18 episode of “The Queens Supreme.” During the ladies’ lengthy conversation, the topic quickly switched to recent comments that Usher made about rapper Nicki Minaj being the “product” of Lil’ Kim. Tamar, who’s been in the music industry for over two decades, told TS that she sees Nicki and Kim “as two different entities.”

“I don’t give a damn, what come, what may, Lil’ Kim did not give Nicki Minaj her talent,” the “Love and War” singer said. “So, therefore, who are you to take Nicki Minaj talents away from her? You can’t get too involved with the Barbz or the Queen Bees, I don’t know the stans, but you can’t get too involved with it because that’s not fair.” Tamar also shared that to compare the two women would be to “discredit [Nicki’s] talent.” She also made the point that both women have paved the way for new female artists to make their way into the industry, and that the comparisons do a disservice to everything that they have each accomplished.

Tamar’s comments came one day after Usher spoke to producer Swizz Beatz on May 17, where the pair discussed future Verzuz battles. One battle fans have been begging to see would potentially feature Lil’ Kim. “I see a lot of Lil’ Kim versus Foxy Brown. Then I see a lot of — Lil’ Kim versus Nicki? I see a lot of that,” Swizz said to Usher. The “Love In This Club” singer seemingly shaded Nicki by replying, “nah, Nicki is a product of Kim.”

Usher has worked with both Nicki and Kim in the past. In 1997, Usher teamed up with Kim for his My Way track “Just Like Me.” Years later, Usher and Nicki collaborated on the song “Lil’ Freak,” which may have boosted Nicki’s profile prior to the release of her debut album Pink Friday in 2010. Fans were quite divided after Usher made his comments, with some saying that Nicki’s fans “refuse to admit there would be no Nicki Minaj without Lil’ Kim.” Another fan chimed in with, “comparing lil kim to nicki at this point is disrespectful. last time i checked nicki was #1 on billboard. nicki queen of rap.” Although fans may be duking it out on social media, Tamar is standing firmly by both women — acknowledging their talent and crediting their individual accomplishments.