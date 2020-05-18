Spencer Pratt Shades Jay Cutler After Kristin Cavallari Split: She’s ‘Better Off’

Spencer Pratt wasn’t afraid to hold back his opinion about Jay Cutler when discussing his divorce from Kristin Cavallari on his latest podcast episode and he admitted to being ‘excited’ for Kristin’s ‘new chapter.’

Spencer Pratt, 36, is known for speaking his mind even if his thoughts have the potential to offend someone and that’s exactly what he did when speaking about Kristin Cavallari‘s now-estranged husband Jay Cutler, 37, on the May 18 episode of The Speidi Podcast. The Hills star, who co-hosts the podcast with his wife Heidi Montag, 33, was discussing Jay and 33-year-old Kristin’s divorce announcement, which they posted on Apr. 26, with guest and co-star Audrina Patridge, 35, when he admitted he thinks Kristin is “better off” now that she’s single.

“I think Kristin is going to be better off and I’m excited for her new chapter, hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating,” he said on the episode, which can be heard in full right HERE. Audrina agreed that it would be exciting if Kristin, who has been living in Nashville, TN, with Jay and their three kids, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, moved back to Los Angeles, CA to appear on The Hills again. “It would be nice to have her on The Hills, maybe she’ll come back to L.A.,” Audrina, who went through her own divorce, said before explaining that even though divorce is hard, she knows Kristin “will get through it.”

After Audrina expressed her thoughts, Spencer continued to say that he thinks the divorce is a good thing for Kristin. “I guarantee you she writes a New York Times bestseller, ‘How to Divorce and Win’,” he said while laughing before mentioning how Jay didn’t let Heidi and Audrina into his and Kristin’s house for a tour. “You guys were stuck in one room I thought,” he said to the ladies before they corrected him and admitted that although they were in the house, they rushed to take their shoes off when Jay came in with the kids. “We just stood there frozen and you were like, ‘Hi, I’m Heidi!’ with our shoes on,” Audrina said to Heidi about the in-house moment with Jay. “That was funny.”

Kristin and Jay have been married since June 2013 and they gave fans an inside look into their life with their reality show Very Cavallari, which premiered in 2018.