Luke Bryan Brings The Party To ‘American Idol’ Finale With ‘One Margarita’ Performance

Luke Bryan got to take a break from judging to sing one of his own songs during the season 18 finale of ‘American Idol.’ He brought the fun with his rendition of ‘One Margarita.’

Even though the season 18 finale of American Idol had to be filmed virtually amidst the coronavirus pandemic, there were still plenty of fun celebrity performances throughout the show. Luke Bryan was one of the night’s performers, and he sang his latest single, “One Margarita,” from his home. The track is the perfect, upbeat, summer anthem and Luke made the night into a party with his performance. Luke is a judge on American Idol, so we’re used to seeing him critique the contestants on the show, but it’s even better to see him showing off his own talent!

During the finale, the top 5 was revealed after America’s votes from last week. The finalists each got to sing three times, with a winner being revealed LIVE at the end of the night. The finale of American Idol is usually a massive night on the show’s big stage, but it had to be adapted due to the changing times. Instead, the episode aired live from the contestants’ and judges’ homes. Other performers during the big night included fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as Lauren Daigle, Cynthia Erivo and a group of famous American Idol veterans.

On May 15, it was announced that American Idol had been renewed for its 19th season. However, the judges’ panel for the upcoming season has not been revealed yet. Luke, Lionel and Katy have been judges for the past three seasons, but do not have confirmed deals for season 19 at this time.

So glad to get all my band guys back together, well virtually at least. Hope y’all enjoyed it. #AmericanIdol #OneMargarita pic.twitter.com/GZ6mhsVpnm — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 18, 2020

Unfortunately, the American Idol finale wasn’t the only thing that had to change due to coronavirus. Luke was meant to kick off his Proud To Be Right Here tour this May, but in April, he announced that he would be pushing back the shows and not starting until July. The tour has not been fully cancelled just yet, but since so much uncertainty remains, it’s likely just a matter of time. Luckily, fans will have his epic Idol finale performance to look back on and fill the void!