‘RHOA’: Eva Marcille Believes Porsha & NeNe’s ‘Nasty’ Reunion Attacks On Her Were ‘Planned’

‘RHOA’s virtual reunion is just getting started, but Eva Marcille is EXCLUSIVELY revealing why she’s convinced two of the ladies went into Part 1 with a nasty game plan!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion was forced to film virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that doesn’t mean Eva Marcille, 35, thinks a couple of the ladies got together beforehand to strategize against her. “I feel like NeNe [Leakes] and Porsha [Williams] were on one,” Eva told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an Instagram Live TVTalk on May 10. “I don’t know what their deal was, but it felt very planned. It’s easier to derail a plan when you’re in person. They were just mad the whole time. They were just mad.”

Eva was at the center of a lot of the fighting during part one of the three part reunion. Things got so heated that NeNe actually walked out of the reunion due to all the back and forth screaming. And that happened after Eva let NeNE have it over comments NeNe made, calling for her firing. Then, Porsha went after Eva for saying her daughter, Pilar Jhena, 1, looks like, “Dennis [Porsha’s fiance’] with a bow.” Despite the heat, Eva held her own and she felt the ladies came in way too hot. “Porsha and NeNe came in there guns blazing,” Eva said. “They were nasty!”

Porsha and NeNe have had their own ups and downs over the years, but they have recently been in a good place with each other. The two were even spotted having a social distancing hangout on April 21, coincidentally, just two days before the reunion taped. Had the ladies been in the same room for the taping, things may have gone a little differently. “Absolutely!” Eva said of her feelings if the event taped in person. “I think that just the ability to be able to read off of each other’s body language. You have to remember, these reunions start at old dark 30. It’s at the crack of dawn and they were on 10 from the beginning until whichever was their end.”

Fans still have two parts of the reunion to look forward to, but it sounds like Eva’s in no hurry when it comes to trying to rebuild a friendship. “I definitely am down to co-exist,” Eva revealed. “I can definitely do that and I’ll always be respectful where it is warranted. I will always offer respect first, however, I’m no doormat. I’m no one’s lapdog and all the just be nice because I expect someone else to be nice to me, that’s out the window. We shall see!”

Part two of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion airs Sunday, May 17 at 8pm on Bravo.