‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Sexy Strut In Hot Slo-Mo Video

Porsha Williams had herself a runway moment in the driveway of her Atlanta home, as seen in new sultry videos and photos she posted on April 11! Kenya showed off her curves in a slow motion clip, filmed by her fiance, Dennis McKinley.

Porsha Williams is living her best life while quarantining in Atlanta with her fiance, Dennis McKinley and their 1-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, put on a yellow slip dress and showed off her runway walk in a new video she shared to Instagram on Monday night. Porsha strut her way down the driveway as she flipped her hair and did a pageant twirl at the end.

The mother of one donned a Brandi Maxi dress by Shop Sonya Bees, which accentuated her amazing curves. The silk number featured a slim silhouette with a dip neckline and thin straps. She had on a full face of glam and her hair was down and styled in voluminous curls.

Porsha shared a series of photos that featured her modeling the eloquent ensemble. She also posted a closeup selfie in the same look on Mother’s Day, which indicated that her new photos and videos were all taken on Sunday, May 10. Porsha’s photographer and videographer was none other than her fiance, Dennis McKinley, who she tagged in one of her posts.

(Video credit: Porsha Williams/Instagram)

(Photo credit: Porsha Williams/Instagram)

In the caption of her selfie, Porsha revealed that she treated herself to botox for Mother’s Day. “I feel like a queen today! Thank you @dr.thuydoan for my fresh look! She gave me Botox on my forehead and some cheek highlighting!” she captioned her photo.

Porsha went on to explain that the procedure helped to wake her up after she admittedly started to feel fatigued throughout quarantine amid the global health crisis. “Being home during quarantine, I started to look and feel a bit tired, so @dr.thuydoan was just what the dr ordered!”she wrote. “Shine bright like a diamond.” Porsha added the hashtags, #MothersDayGift2Myself and #TreatYourself.