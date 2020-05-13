‘Glee’s Heather Morris, Mom Of 2, Proudly Rocks A Bikini & Recalls Private Photo Leak 10 Years Later

Ten years after personal photos of Heather Morris were leaked, the ‘Glee’ alum is embracing her agency, sharing a bikini mirror selfie and acknowledging that her ‘body is beautiful’ after having two kids. Read her powerful message.

Heather Morris is so proud of the woman she has become in the 10 years since intimate photos of her and several other actresses were leaked to the public. The Glee alum, 33, took to her Instagram account on May 12 and shared an empowering message about coming to terms with her body and agency. “Okay so over 10 years ago, some [SIC] nude photos were leaked of me and many other actresses in the industry,” the mother-of-two began the caption to her post, which featured a mirror selfie photo of herself wearing a floral strapless bikini. “To say I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn’t even walk around my work place thinking that everyone had seen every single piece of me,” she confessed.

As it would happen, circumstances were even worse when Heather went back to work following the leak. She noted that “a couple of snide comments from co-stars [came] my way,” which the actress and dancer said “didn’t help” the invasive photo leak whatsoever. But after the ordeal “faded away into the abyss,” Heather welcomed her two little ones into the world with her husband Taylor Hubbell — sons Elijah “Eli” Beckwith Hubbell, 6, and Owen Bartlett, 4. After becoming a mom, Heather confessed that to “this day, I’ve been VERY sacred about how I display myself and definitely still don’t even feel [100] % comfortable in anything riskay.”

But over the years, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant has accepted the fact that she doesn’t need to be “a twig or a certain weight/shape/size,” and has “come to terms” with the fact that “my body is beautiful regardless.” After noting that she’s been doing the Barry‘s 30-day challenge, in which participants workout everyday of the month, Heather acknowledged that “during this quarantine I feel the best I’ve ever felt in over a decade.”

Finally, Heather ended her caption with some thoughtful final words to her over 790 thousand followers. “Let’s not anyone feel ashamed of who we are and just go kick some a** when we want to and feel good about ourselves, okay!!?”