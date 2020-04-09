Matthew Morrison Teases Epic ‘Glee’ Cast Reunion During Quarantine: It’s Happening

We’re glee-king out! Matthew Morrison confirmed that members of the OG ‘Glee’ cast will be virtually reuniting for one evening to bring us out of our quarantine blues!

Almost one year after Glee‘s 10-year premiere anniversary, members of the cast will be reuniting for a very different reason. Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester in the beloved show, confirmed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that Glee original cast members will be coming together for one night only as part of Seth Rudetsky‘s ‘Stars In The House’ COVID-19 Fundraisers for The Actors Fund. “He’s been putting a lot of different casts together, like he did the Fraiser cast last week… There’s going to be performances, it’s going to be a lot of fun!” Matthew told HL. The special livestream will take place on April 14 and so far, Matthew is confirmed along with Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale.

The former Hairspray star admitted that he hasn’t watched the show since it went off the air in March 2015. Now, he’s waiting until his 2-year-old son is able to join him to re-live the magic. “I’m excited to revisit it,” Matthew said. “It was really just a timely show… I think it popped up at the right time…It was sometimes very difficult being a part o because it was many hours and just a hard show to put on, but looking back it was just iconic.”

We’re sure Matthew’s son Revel, 2, will be a big fan, because he already seems to be an absolute music-lover! Matthew recently released his fourth album Disney Dreamin’, a compilation of fan-favorite Disney music, and dedicated it to his little boy. “It’s a love letter to him. That was the whole reason for me to make it in the first place, so we just blast that music all the time,” the singer said of his new project. So sweet!

Be sure to tune in to the special episode of Stars In The House with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund on April 14th at 8 PM!