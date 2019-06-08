Darren Criss, Dianna Agron & More Of The ‘Glee’ Cast Reunite & Gleeks Are Thrilled – Cute Pic

New Directions forever! The ‘Glee’ cast reunited last night and it was everything we wanted and more.

Glee may have premiered more than 10 years ago, but the cast is still the best of friends! The gang of outcasts from William McKinkley High School hung out last night, and posted pics on Instagram to capture the reunion! Dianna Agron, 33, Jenna Ushkowitz, 33, Harry Shum Jr., 37, and Kevin McHale, 30, posted the group pics of them with Chord Overstreet, 30, Darren Criss, 32, and Amber Riley, 33.

The former fictional Lima, Ohio high schoolers grouped together around a table with drinks and their arms wrapped around each other. The cast was all smiles with each other, proving that their bond outlasted the show that ended in March 2015. Some of them even posted an outtake photo that was blurry, showing that even stars get not-so-perfect pics, too!

Notably missing from the photo were Lea Michele, 32, Naya Rivera, 32, Heather Morris, 32, Chris Colfer, 29, and Matthew Morrison, 40. But they were probably busy with something else – the cast has seemed to be pretty cool with each other even if back in the day, there was some drama off-screen!

We’re so thrilled to see the gang of misfits from the show choir hang out, even 10 years after the show first aired. And we’ve been blessed with plenty of Glee content lately, due to the anniversary of the show’s premiere and Kevin and Jenna starting a podcast together, called “Showmance.” Kevin and Jenna have had Heather, Naya, Amber, and Chris on their podcast so far and we’ve been loving it! We can’t wait to see what’s next for this group, and hope they continue to find success.