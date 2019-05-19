‘Glee’ 10th Anniversary: See Where Lea Michele, Darren Criss & The Rest Of The Cast Are Now

‘Glee’ stole our hearts 10 years ago from the show choir room of William McKinley High School. Today, in honor of the show’s 10-year premiere anniversary, we reflect on how far the cast has come.

Glee premiered after American Idol on May 19, 2009, and was an instant favorite. Stars like Matthew Morrison, 40, Lea Michele, 32, Cory Monteith, 31, Amber Riley, 33, Dianna Agron, 33, Chris Colfer, 28, became bonafide celebrities after the first episode aired. The show ran from 2009 until 2015, with the cast moving on after the show to pursue other creative endeavors. In honor of the 10-year anniversary, we decided to reflect on where the cast has gone since the show ended four years ago.

Matthew immediately went back to his Broadway roots after ending his television run as Mr. Schuester. The star performed as the lead role J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland. He also had a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy and revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that he’ll be on another hit TV show this summer. As for Lea, who formerly played Rachel Berry, she has since starred in movies (New Year’s Eve and Dorothy of Oz) and continued her working relationship with Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy, 53, for satirical show Scream Queens.

Another person who continued to work with Ryan was Darren Criss, 32, who received critical acclaim for his role of Andrew Cunanan on American Crime Story. Darren received an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and more for his portrayal of the killer.

