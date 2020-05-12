Aaron’s day in court has finally arrived. However, he realizes this is going to be an even tougher fight than he thought in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘For Life’ finale.

Aaron shows up to court on the first day of his retrial in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 12 finale episode of For Life. All of his hard work has led to this. Marie is there ready to support him through this process. He asks where Darius is today. “He wanted to be here day one, but he didn’t want to be a distraction to you,” Marie tells Aaron.

Suddenly, Aaron realizes that the judge for his retrial has been changed. That was not part of the plan. His judge is now the Honorable Reginald Cummings. Aaron walks right over to O’Reilly and asks him if he switched the judge to someone who is “gunning for me.” O’Reilly tells Aaron, “That’s got nothing to do with us. The governor makes judicial appointments. If you don’t like it, move for an adjournment.”

The finale episode is titled “Fathers.” It was written and directed by series creator Hank Steinberg. The series stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace, and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.

The synopsis for the May 12 finale episode reads: “When Maskins and Cyrus Hunt try to thwart Aaron’s attempt at a retrial, Aaron is forced to attempt a desperate move, risking the wrath of a powerful new adversary. The election comes to a head as Safiya tries to warn Aaron that he is now a marked man.” The For Life season finale will air Monday at 10 p.m. on ABC.