‘For Life’ Preview: Aaron Looks Ahead To A Retrial & Reflects Back On His Last Trial

Aaron Wallace has ‘one chance’ to get a retrial and he knows everything is on the line in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 21 episode of ‘For Life.’ He remembers the last time he went on trial — it didn’t go well.

“Almost there now. Three more days and I’ll all into the courtroom where they put me away,” Aaron Wallace says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of For Life. “With one chance to get my retrial. It’s taken so long to get to this point. Sometimes I catch myself wondering how I even got here. Is any of this real? Or is it just a nightmare that never ends?”

This has been quite a nightmare for Aaron over the past 9 years. He remembers when he was found guilty for crimes he didn’t commit. He remembers the moment the judge made her ruling. Marie and the rest of his family were totally devastated. Everyone’s lives changed forever at that moment. Aaron has lost so much of his life. He hasn’t even been able to raise his daughter.

Aaron hasn’t given up hope that he’ll one day overturn his conviction and be free again. The road to a retrial hasn’t been easy, but Aaron has faced all of his challenges head-on. Through the years, Marie has always supported him.

The synopsis for the April 21 episode reads: “Flashing back to the previous nine years of his incarceration, Aaron’s journey from terrified novice prisoner to attorney and social crusader unfolds.” The ABC legal drama stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace, and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell. For Life airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ABC.