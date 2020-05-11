Wendy Williams Gushes Over How Great Vera Wang, 70, Looks In Ab-Baring Photos: ‘Good For You’

Wendy Williams is impressed with new photos of Vera Wang that show designer flaunting her abs and long legs while in quarantine. The host reacted to the stunning snaps and admitted that Vera ‘doesn’t look 70!’

Vera Wang is stunning in new age-defying photos she’s been sharing on Instagram — and, Wendy Williams knows it! The talk show host, 55, raved over the designer, 70, (yes, it’s true!) whose abs and long legs are front and center in a series of snaps she posted on May 2. In the coming days, Vera continued to show off her timeless complexion and fit physique in other photos that had Wendy in awe.

“She looks terrific! She says she surrounds herself with young people,” Wendy said on her Monday morning @ Home version of her daytime talk show. “I’m telling you, even when you pull up on her face, her face doesn’t look 70. Shout out to all of my aging girlfriends… Vera Wang, good for you!”

Fans had similar reactions, with many questioning the designer’s age. “Vera Wang is 70? I thought she was in her 50’s,” one fan tweeted in a reply to the designer’s new photos. “I still can’t believe she’s 70,” another added. “Is she serious? What’s her secret?” one fan asked, while another joked, “Homegirl just went and unsubscribed from aging.”

Vera is currently quarantining in Miami with her “workday fashion family,” who she admitted has her working out more than usual.

“All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to ‘work out’ most days,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine’s #BazaarHopeAtHome survey of how the fashion community is working through the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that the fashionable group has allowed her to enjoy clothes in a different way than she’s used too.

“[My quarantine group] being a hardcore fashion group, and me having my lifelong obsession with leggings, I had the opportunity to actually ‘play’ with clothes, something even a fashion designer rarely has the luxury of doing,” she explained.

In the same post, Vera shared a photo of her in athleisure and a pair of heels while sitting on a treadmill. “This photo depicts my personal conflict between loving athleisure clothing but dreading the treadmill!” she admitted. Whether she dreads the tread or not, Vera still looks amazing!