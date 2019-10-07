Angelina Jolie, 44, Smiles Wide With ‘Maleficent’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer, 61 At Her Side: See Pic

Age is only a number, and these actresses prove it! As Angelina Jolie & Michelle Pfeiffer were promoting ‘Maleficent 2’ around the world, they showed off their timeless beauty, as do so many other stars in their 40s, 50s, and 60s in Hollywood!

Angelina Jolie, 44, and Michelle Pfeiffer were busy in Rome on Oct. 7 at the latest event for their film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The two powerful Hollywood leading ladies looked positively stunning at this premiere. Angie sported a beautiful lilac top that looked like a work of art, with ruffles and layers cascading down her torso in a spaghetti-strap cut. Michelle also stunned in a satin, cappuccino colored turtleneck with a loose collar. On the red carpet, the two women were seen giggling and enjoying each other’s company while striking the fiercest poses. While both women fashioned minimal jewelry pieces to finish off their looks, there was no denying their best accessory was their ageless beauty.

Michelle and Angie might be showing off their classic looks for the world to see while they’re in the spotlight, but they aren’t the only women in Hollywood who look simply ageless. Christie Brinkley, 65, still looks like the quintessential ‘Uptown Girl.’ Even though she had to withdraw from season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, the supermodel still has some of the best moves on the red carpet, always ready to strike a pose and show off her classic look.

But she’s not all. A living screen legend and Oscar nominee, Angela Bassett, 61, looks as if she hasn’t aged a day. The Black Panther star always looks flawless on the red carpet. Since debuting on the big screen, her look has always been confident and natural — and only gets better. Likewise, Jennifer Lopez, 50, has been stunning everyone with her dazzling looks both, off and on screen. She strutted her stuff at the Milan Fashion Week on the Versace runway in a dress akin to the same one she wore to the Grammys in the early 2000s. Now? She looks even better!

These actresses, singers and more, might be getting older, but their beauty hasn’t changed a day. Take a look at the gallery for more ageless Hollywood beauties!