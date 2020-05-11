Tamra Judge Reveals What It’d Take To Rekindle Friendship With Shannon Beador: ‘It’s Heartbreaking’

‘RHOC’ alum Tamra Judge is still reeling from the loss of her longtime friendship with Shannon Beador.

Tamra Judge, 52, and Shannon Beador, 56, seemed to have the kind of bond that was unbreakable, but that all changed when Shannon was asked by Bravo to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 15, and Tamra was only offered a smaller role as a “friend”. The CUT Fitness owner declined the offer, but she never thought that it would cost her her friendship with Shannon. “Unfortunately, when Vicki [Gunvalson] and I exited the show, and with all of the stuff that was going on in my life, I was in a really, really bad place and [Shannon] just really wasn’t there for me and sometimes you go through really bad stuff in your life and you realize who your true friends are and it’s heartbreaking to me,” Tamra shared EXCLUSIVELY on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on May 8. “I don’t understand it.”

With Tamra’s ex-husband Simon Barney, 56, battling stage 3 throat cancer, she’s baffled by the fact that her former friend, Shannon Beador, hasn’t been there for her. “We talked every single day for multiple times a day and now I would call and I would go to voicemail,” Tamra, who’s also busy with her VENA CBD company said. “I don’t know.”

Tamra, Shannon and the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, 58, made up the infamous “tres amigas” and had each other’s backs for years. Last season, however, the cast was pretty divided at times, especially when it came to anything involving their often outspoken cast member, Kelly Dodd, 44. And to add insult to injury, Shannon recently posted a photo alongside Kelly, which prompted Vicki and Tamra to unfollow their former amiga. Still for Tamra, she’s got a lot of love in her heart when it comes to Shannon. “Nothing huge happened with Shannon and I,” Tamra said. “I still love her to death.”

Although her heart is hurting, the door for Tamra remains very much open should Shannon be willing to chat this through. “Yes, we’re like sisters!” Tamra revealed if she’s willing to hold a conversation with her former pal. “If she sent me a message right now and was like, ‘Hey, let’s talk,’ I’d say, ‘Yes, absolutely!’ but I’m not getting that message and I’ll be damned if I call again and be sent to voicemail.”