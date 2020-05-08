Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge Shade Kyle Richards: She’s Too ‘Vanilla’ On ‘RHOBH’

Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge leap frogged into a new city when they slammed ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards.

The shade is still very much alive for former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson, 58, and Tamra Judge, 52, months after they both announced their departure from the series. Two of the Tres Amigas did an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday, May 5, where they talked about a variety of topics while downing a bunch of shots as it was Cinco de Mayo. Kyle Richards, 51, was brought up during the gabfest in a not so pleasant way. “Kind of vanilla,” the “OG of the OC” said about her thoughts on how the mother-of-four is on RHOBH while adding, “I don’t see any conflict. I just see her like, playing the safe lane always.”

Tamra, who left a funny comment on one of Kyle’s Instagram pictures that same day, appeared to have agreed with Vicki’s sentiments about her. “Well, she’s still got her million dollar paycheck,” she said. Ouch! The longtime Bravo stars were dragged all over social media with practically nobody agreeing with their comments. “Leave Kyle alone. She is who she is and that’s how we like it!,” one wrote while another chimed in with, “Oh my god they can’t talk about anything else can they?”

Vicki and Tamra have a long history of shading many of their RHOC costars and, well, each other ever since they shot to reality television fame many years ago. The mother-of-two just started following Shannon Beador again on Instagram months after she reunited with her enemy Kelly Dodd, 44, during a romantic double date.

Tamra, who also unfollowed Shannon over the whole Kelly debacle, criticized them and fellow RHOC cast members Emily Simpson, 42, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42, when the ladies reunited during the global coronavirus pandemic. She left a face palm emoji on a fan account, meaning she was essentially rolling her eyes over their behavior.