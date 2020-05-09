Tekashi 6ix9ine Flashes Handfuls Of Cash & Shows Outside Of Secret Hideaway In New Pic

Tekashi 6ix9ine showed off his wealth in a controversial new photo just one day after his historic Instagram Live session.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, was grinning from ear to ear in his newest Instagram photo posted on Saturday, May 9. The “Gummo” rapper simply asked his fans to “describe him” in one word as he struck a pose outside his secret hideaway. Tekashi (real name Daniel Hernandez) flashed handfuls of cash while wearing a baby blue shirt and shorts. He was also able to match his hair to his sneakers to his bandana with a big smile on his face. Posting a snap like this, even though you can’t see much of where’s he’s allegedly staying, may not be the best idea for him given that he’s still known as a notorious snitch. HollywoodLife has reached out to his lawyer for further comment.

The Brooklyn native was one of the most talked about people on the internet on Friday, May 8, for a variety of reasons. For one, he dropped the new video for his song “Gooba” in the afternoon right before he took to his Instagram Live which was watched by an astonishing 2 million people.

It was during the IG live that he admitted to snitching in relation to when testified against two alleged Nine Trey Blood members in 2019 — Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison. He was arrested alongside other Nine Trey members in 2018 and was facing a possible life sentence before he agreed to be a cooperating witness. He eventually received a reduced sentence for his testimony. Tekashi was originally supposed to be released from jaily on August 2, 2020, but was let out early over coronavirus concerns and has been on home confinement ever since.

“You have every reason to be mad, every reason, because no matter how much dirt y’all throw on my name, and I’ve seen everything, all of y’all want to be quiet now,” he said during the clip. “But for two years y’all made fun of me. Y’all done made memes of me. Y’all done threw my name in the dirt… Y’all didn’t go through what I went through and I still came back, I’m a legend at the age of 24 years old because I came home, and the rat is doing more numbers than you.”