How Pete Davidson Feels About Ariana Grande Kissing Her New Boyfriend In ‘Stuck With U’ Video

Pete Davidson is ‘very happy’ for ex Ariana Grande, who showed off her new BF Dalton Gomez in her latest music video, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Ariana Grande, 26, proudly showed off her new romance with Dalton Gomez in the “Stuck With U” video — and her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, 26, has no hard feelings. “Pete’s very happy that Ariana is happy and doing well. If she’s in love again then good for her,” an insider close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But Pete’s not paying a lot of attention to what she’s doing and he won’t go out of her way to see her kissing her new man,” they added, confirming that Pete is aware of Ari’s new video, but hasn’t seen it. Towards the end of the star-studded video — which was a collaboration with Justin Bieber — Ari can be seen dancing with Los Angeles realtor Dalton, then giving him a quick kiss!

Outside of his commitments with Saturday Night Live‘s recent at-home episodes, the actor has plenty of other work to keep him busy — including preparing for a new film. “Pete’s focused on his new movie [The King Of Staten Island] and doing all the promo for that,” the source confirmed. “He’s got the finale of SNL this weekend. So he’s got his mind on his work, not Ariana,” they concluded.

Ariana and Pete’s whirlwind relationship began in May 2018, and were engaged just weeks later in June. The former Sam & Cat star even penned a song about the pairs’ intense relationship, aptly titled “pete davidson,” which appeared on her third album Sweetener. Sadly, the couple called off the engagement just five months later in Oct. 2018.

“Pete moved on when Ariana moved on, he has dealt with the fallout of that relationship and now he is focused on the future,” a second insider revealed. “If she is happy that is a plus but he isn’t keeping tabs on her because he knows she has to live her life and he has to live his, it is as cool as it can be when it comes to a past relationship and dealing with that in the public eye,” they also said.

Since the split, Pete has been seen out with a bevy of ladies, including the gorgeous Kate Beckinsale, 46, Andie MacDowell‘s daughter Margaret Qualley, 25, and super model Kaia Gerber, 18. “Pete is good and overall happy for Ariana and that is pretty much what it needs to be,” the second insider revealed.