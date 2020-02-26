Ariana Grande’s Reaction To Pete Davidson’s Candid Interview About Their Split Revealed

Pete Davidson gave a deeply personal interview where he said he knew his engagement to Ariana Grande was over when her ex Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose. We’ve got her reaction to it.

Saturday Night Live player Pete Davidson gave a deeply personal interview to Charlamagne Tha God that dropped on Feb. 24. In it, he had no hard feelings about ex-fiancee Ariana Grande breaking off their engagement a month after her ex Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. “Pete being honest is what Ariana really loved about him. She knows that he has his demons, but if he is able to share his feelings it helps out immensely. They both have an understanding that what they had was amazing, but it was just not the right time to continue,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They really both are in different places in their life where being friends is what things need to be. She was not upset by what he said. She actually is happy to hear that he seems to be learning from it all and maturing from it. She will always support him because she knows the real him and where he is coming from,” the insider continues.

In the interview where Pete discussed his previous relationships with Ariana, model Kaia Gerber, 18, and actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, he said he knew his romance with Ariana would be coming to an end with Mac’s tragic passing. “I totally got it,” Pete said. “She would even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’” He continued. “I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that sh*t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the sh*t out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f**ked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

Ariana and Mac broke up in early May 2018 after nearly two years as a couple. She began dating Pete almost immediately on the heels of the split, and the pair got engaged after a whirlwind three weeks together. Fourth months later, Mac tragically passed away and it hit Ari like a ton of bricks. She cancelled performances in order to grieve his death, and five weeks after Mac died, she called off her engagement to Pete.