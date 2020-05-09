Hailey Baldwin Reveals It’s ‘Definitely Not Easy’ When People Compare Her To Justin Bieber’s Exes

Hailey Baldwin admitted she’s felt like ‘less of a woman’ due to the criticisms she’s received from some people after she married Justin Bieber, when answering fans in a new livestream on May 8.

Hailey Baldwin‘s marriage to Justin Bieber, 26, hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, at least not when it comes to outsiders’ opinions, and she admitted the struggles she’s gone through in a new livestream. The 23-year-old talked about how it’s been difficult to be compared to some of Justin’s exes, including Selena Gomez, 27, when she sat down and with her hubby and answered fans’ questions during their Facebook Watch show, The Biebers, on May 8. “It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons… The way they have made me feel like less of a woman,” she said on the show. Check out the full video of Hailey and Justin’s Facebook Watch episode HERE!

Hailey went on to explain that although the comparisons can bother her, she tries to be the bigger person, especially when the criticisms get harsh, because she understands that the trolls behind the comments are probably “going through something bad” themselves. “I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than, it is because they are going through something bad,” she said. “It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves.”

In addition to opening up about comparisons, Hailey opened up about the on-again, off-again relationship she had with Justin before they got married in 2018. “People think they know, they invent details that aren’t even true,” she said about the reasons for the non-steady romance. “There is a lot people don’t know.”

Justin also admitted to having jealousy issues before marrying the blonde beauty and explained that she was the one who helped him recognize it. “There’s a lot of things that I needed to work on. Forgiveness things. Jealousy things. Insecurities that I needed to – that I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you,” he said to Hailey in the stream. “I realize there was a lot of things – blind spots – in my life that I didn’t realize I had. That was really hard to work through those things, but I think, you know, when you choose to look through those things, they actually – I feel like now that I’ve worked through a lot of that stuff, you and I are closer than ever.”

Hailey and Justin’s latest stream has been a part of ongoing streams they have shared with fans ever since they started quarantining in Canada together in Mar. In the May 8 video chat, they also talked about things like Justin’s struggles with anxiety.