Hailey Baldwin Defends Justin Bieber Amid Anxiety Battle: Haters Need To ‘Leave Him Alone’

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, put it all on the table in a live Q&A session with fans on Friday, May 8 — including answering questions about Justin’s struggle with Lyme disease. The pop star admitted that the difficult-to-diagnose condition made him “spiral with anxiety,” and caused some physical changes — including adult acne, which his wife was quick to defend. “Obviously it’s been a challenging process, it’s hard to be in the public eye and have people pick on you, for suddenly having adult onset acne breakouts…not to make it a sob story,” Hailey said in the video, which was part of their new series The Biebers On Watch. “He’s working on it! It’s not his fault. After having perfect skin his whole teenage life, he is working on it. When we were in LA he was seeing a dermatologist…so leave him alone,” she lovingly added.

Justin also shared what it was like for him before finally being diagnosed with the disease, which is caused from bacteria via tick bites. “My struggle with Lyme disease was difficult before I knew what I was dealing with. I felt crappy, I felt fired all the time, I felt brain fog,” he shared from his Ontario, Canada home, where the couple are currently quarantined. The Changes singer revealed that he had the condition in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Jan. 8, clapping back at internet trolls who claimed he was doing hard drugs like meth.

Feeling ill lead Justin to struggle with his mental health, but he credited his Christian faith for helping guide him through the difficult time. “I would say to people struggling with depression — depression, anxiety and those things can stem from different things, and each person’s circumstance is difference,” he began. “I always like to remember that God is in control, so I like to surrender my anxiety to him…it can be hard to remember sometimes. It tends to help me feel more comforted and secure,” he revealed to thousands of fans, also talking about challenges many are facing amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

hailey gets mad when people come at justin for his acne period omg i really love her no one should come for someone's looks over something they CAN'T CONTROL pic.twitter.com/ivMDcVtvwl — andrea 💚 (@bieberhslut) May 8, 2020

“People that are having a hard time in quarantine,” Hailey added. “A lot of people don’t have access to a therapist or a professional, but if you can and you do have access to them, I think it’s important to stay on top of those feelings and mental health at this time. If you can get on the phone with them, I recommend that,” the BareMinerals model then said.

Hailey was Justin’s rock through his trying times, which he made sure his fans knew. “Going back to my faith in that time… it wasn’t money that got me through, taking the initiative to say I am struggling, I need help,” Justin said. “A few months ago, I was struggling emotionally and mentally — there were things that weren’t adding up — none of the [material] things did anything because I was so hurt and I was confused and I was so sick. You can’t enjoy the actual physical, tangible things that money offers. It really had to come from within,” he also reflected.