Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Laila, 8, During Tearful Chat With Nurse On ‘RTT’  

Sandra Bullock introduced her 8-year-old daughter, Laila to the world on a Mother’s Day episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ on May 8! The mother-daughter duo were all smiles while chatting with Jada-Pinkett Smith and a special healthcare worker!

Sandra Bullock‘s 8-year-old daughter, Laila made her talk show debut on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk on Friday. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, who is quarantining in Beverly Hills, made a virtual appearance on Mother’s Day–themed episode to celebrate heroic mothers on the front lines of coronavirus.

Sandra spoke with a Los Angeles-based nurse, who she gave thanks to amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before she introduced her daughter. Sandra is also mom to Louis Bardo Bullock, 10. The actress adopted her two children from Louisiana.

“I have someone who want to say something April, can she come say something?” Sandra asked, to which the ladies of the Red Table welcomed Laila in with open arms. “Thank you, April for doing everything for everyone. Stay safe and your family” a smiling Laila said, with the help of her mom.

“She’s our world superhero. She’s the one who’s going to save the world in our family, so she’s ready to join you out there, April in a few years,” Sandra said as she held Laila close.

Jada later announced that the Will and Jada Foundation will donate $50,000 to April’s hospital, as well as gift April’s family the vacation of their dreams. That’s when Sandra and Laila began cheering.

(Video credit: Facebook/Red Table Talk)

Sandra called into the show amid her many efforts to give back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress and boyfriend Bryan Randall recently donated 6,000 N95 masks to health care workers in Los Angeles. Randall shared the news on Instagram, revealing that Sandra’s two children were the ones who came up with the idea.

“Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” he captioned a photo on Instagram that showed their mask donation. “Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.” Sandra and Bryan have been dating since 2015, and usually remain out of the spotlight.