Katy Perry Announces New Song & Fans Are Convinced She’s Collaborating With Taylor Swift

Did Katy Perry let the ‘katy cat’ out of the bag? After she announced her new single, fans began speculating that this song is a potential collaboration with her once rival, Taylor Swift!

“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES, and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020,” Katy Perry announced on May 7 while sharing the song’s cover art. It didn’t take long for fans to go all “Galaxy Brain” with conspiracy theories – specifically how this upcoming “Daisies” may feature her nemesis-turned-friend Taylor Swift. At 1:27 pm EST on May 7, Taylor posted a picture of herself holding a wine glass. “[wine emoji, snake emoji] biiig isolation [snake emoji, wine emoji],” she captioned the picture. Swifties noticed that she was wearing a sweater covered with flowers, which sent them all reeling.

“HEAR. ME. OUT. Taylor is wearing a daisy shirt,” one fan tweeted. “Katy referenced [‘You Need To Calm Down’] two days ago. Taylor posted 1 hour and 25 minutes after Katy… THAT’S 85 MINUTES…. Those numbers are coming back.. what if we get a big announcement tomorrow, maybe a collab on Katy’s #DAISIES.” The reference in question was Katy sharing a picture of her Kary Perry Collection sandals (“Stick and stone may break your bones, but Daisies are the friendliest flower”), and Taylor’s announcement was about her “City of Lover” concert special. Still, good theory.

Others noticed how May 7, 2020, was the second anniversary of Taylor’s “Reputation” stadium tour, and the anniversary of when Katy sent a literal olive branch to Taylor. Plus, adding fuel to the fire was the official @AmericanIdol account. While retweeting Katy’s single announcement, the account wrote, “We can’t wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row.” That just seems like trolling, since ‘1989’ is not only the year that Taylor was born, but was also the title of what is arguably her biggest album ever.

1989 TIMES IN A ROW?!?! TAYLOR POSTING WITH DAISY’S ON HER SHIRT?!?! KATY PERRY’S LEAD SINGLE FEATURES TAYLOR SWIFT!!! THIS IS GOING TO BE A MOMENT IN POP CULTURE#DAISES #KP5 pic.twitter.com/1DdP3qwInB — Ben (@TS7Track3) May 7, 2020

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of “reputation Stadium Tour” where Katy Perry sent an olive branch to Taylor Swift with a letter. Katy Perry announced her first single “Daisies” today and Taylor Swift shared her photo wearing daisies 🌞 A possible collab?#MyTheoryOnly pic.twitter.com/mAvBOQwiTP — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 7, 2020

After five years of “Bad Blood,” Taylor and Katy publicly buried the hatchet when Katy appeared at the end of the “You Need To Calm Down” video. “We have been on really good terms for a while,” Taylor said after the video was released. “So, the first time we saw each other was at this party and when we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, that we had grown past allowing ourselves to sort of be pitted against each other. It just was really, really clear that we remembered how much we had in common.” They may now have a song in common if fans’ theories are correct.