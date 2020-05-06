LeBron James Heartsick Over Shooting Of Ahmaud Arbery, 25: Black People Are ‘Hunted’

LeBron James is in disbelief over the shocking death of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American who was killed while jogging in Feb., after a video of the disturbing incident surfaced online.

LeBron James, 35, was upset and angry on May 6 when he took to Twitter to tweet about racism and the recent death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man who was killed by a white man named Travis McMichael while jogging in Georgia in Feb. New graphic video of the terrible incident surfaced online this week, which can be seen here, and it’s most likely what prompted the Los Angeles Lakers player to tweet about the young man’s sad death when he did. “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!!#StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack,” his tweet read.

Along with the emotional tweet, LeBron included a photo of Ahmaud that was captioned with the words, “I was murdered by an armed father and son who hunted me down and shot me as I jogged in a Georgia neighborhood. Neither of my killers have been charged. My name is Ahmaud Arbery.”

Ahmaud’s killer, Travis, and Travis’ father, Gregory McMichael, who was with him in a car at the time of the shooting, have not been arrested or charged with murder because they claim they were attempting a citizen’s arrest and claimed Ahmaud fit the description of a suspect who was connected to a string of recent break-ins in the area.

In addition to LeBron, other athletes spoke out about justice for Ahmaud once the video of his killing came to light, including Reggie Bush and Ed Reed. “Dear Gregory and Travis McMichael you cannot run you cannot hide, we are coming for that a**!” Reggie captioned a video on Instagram that appeared to show protesters. Ed shared the video of the incident with his own telling caption. “THIS MUST STOP!!!!! Sad man for real! I use to be this young man as well walking through neighborhoods by myself to baseball practice! Not thinking that this would happen to me and to see this now is hurting my heart!!! Wrong is wrong. White black green don’t matter GOD will have justice!” it read.