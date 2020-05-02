Victoria Justice Promises There Will Be Slime In ‘Unique’ Kids’ Choice Awards Special & More

The KCAs are going virtual! Victoria Justice is hosting the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards special and spoke with HL about bringing ‘some light and laughter’ during a dark time and, of course, SLIME!



The ultimate house party is going down on May 2. Nickelodeon will air its first-ever Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together special to benefit No Kid Hungry. The special will be hosted by Victorious alum Victoria Justice. The winners of the 2020 KCAs will be revealed during the special and stars like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, BTS, the Avengers: Endgame cast and more will make appearances. The KCAs were originally scheduled for March 22, but the awards show was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. HollywoodLife talked with Victoria ahead of the special about why it was important to still have the KCAs this year.

“I think the Kids’ Choice Awards bring a lot of joy to people and a lot of joy to kids,” Victoria said. “Even though we’re living in crazy times and we can’t do the whole big awards show because it’s obviously not safe right now and not smart to do, I think Nickelodeon is getting creative and people that are doing all these sorts of shows are so getting creative so why not the honor these people, why not so have fun with it and, and bring some light and some laughter and some slime to people’s living rooms. Even though I am hosting from my own home, I think it’s still going to be really fun. It’s going to be a unique KCAs for sure.”

The Kids’ Choice Awards is without a doubt the most fun awards show every year. Even though the KCAs will be from home this year, kids can still expect it to be a blast. “It’s going to be creative, and it’s going to be a little different,” Victoria continued. “I think it’s going to be cool for people to see because they voted for these people from their homes, and we’re going to get to see them accepting the award from their home. I think it’s just like a really unique perspective and experience and one that we won’t forget.”

When you talk about the KCAs, you have to talk about slime. The Kids’ Choice Awards may look a little different this year, but there will always be slime. “I always have to be a little discreet when talking about the slime because I don’t want to give too much away. That’s always a fun surprise. But I will say that there definitely is slime involved. It’s really fun,” Victoria teased. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together special will air at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.