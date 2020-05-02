24 Cutest Photos Of Celebs With Their Children At Kids’ Choice Awards: T.I, Tiny & More

The Kids’ Choice Awards are often a family affair for so many stars, and we’re looking back at the cutest pics of celeb children at the show over the years!

Things will look a bit different at the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards on May 2. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will have to take place virtually, with stars calling in from home to make appearances on fans’ television screens. However, in years’ past, the award show has been the perfect opportunity for celebrity parents to bring their kids to a red carpet event. So many stars have walked the KCA’s orange carpet with their little ones, and it’s given us so many adorable family photos over the years.

Even after ending their marriage, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey made a point to bring their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to the family-friendly show on more than one occasion. The two have remained good friends since their split, and the foursome always looks beyond adorable while taking red carpet photos together. Whether they’re in matching outfits or striking goofy poses, this family has the KCAs down pat, and we love that Mariah and Nick are still able to come together for this fun occasion with their kids.

Meanwhile, In 2015, Angelina Jolie had a special night out with her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the Kids’ Choice Awards. While trio did not hit the red carpet, they were seated inside the show together, and the girls looked SO happy while taking in the fun-filled show. Angelina won an award during the event, and Zahara and Shiloh could not contain their excitement as they jumped up and hugged their gorgeous mama before she hit the stage.

Another adorable KCAs appearance was Blac Chyna and her son, King Cairo, in 2017. Blac had just given birth to her daughter, Dream, a few months earlier, but she made sure all her attention was on King for this fun mother/son night out!

There were plenty of more amazing celebrity family moments at the Kids’ Choice Awards over the years! From Lamar Odom to Kevin Hart to DJ Khaled and plenty more with their cute kids, click through the gallery above to check them all out!