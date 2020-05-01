Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Midsection In New Pics From Backyard Of $36.5 Million Mansion

Kylie Jenner wanted to wish everyone a ‘happy Friday’ while she posed in the backyard of her luxurious new home, sharing the photos to her Instagram account!

Happy Friday, Kylie Jenner! The stunning mogul, 22, took to Instagram on May 1 to share two hot new photos with her 172 million followers. In the pics, Kylie sported a matching rusted orange crop top and skin-tight skirt that showed off her bare midsection. Kylie’s chestnut hair cascaded down her back, and her makeup was done to perfection. The mother-of-one posed right next to a palm tree in the backyard of her $36.5 million mansion! “Happy Friday,” she captioned the images.

Kylie has been giving her fans all the views of her new digs since she purchased the gorgeous mansion on April 24. In fact, Kylie has been using every part of her home as the perfect backdrop for any impromptu photoshoot! On April 25, Kylie showed off her sleek blonde bob and wore a Dior tank top while “experimenting with makeup,” which the mogul admitted “has been keeping me entertained.” But beyond being a great place to take photos, and the perfect home to raise her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie has made an incredible investment.

The Lip Kit mogul’s new mansion has been “her biggest purchase” to date, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. But the Holmby Hills estate is “a great investment” for the young entrepreneur “because it was first listed for $55 million, but then earlier this month it was lowered to just under $46 million before Kylie purchased it for $36.5 million,” the source went on.

“It’s also brand new and came ready to move in so Kylie didn’t need to make any changes to the place. She got it for a bargain.” Although her new digs look like an absolute dream, no one is sure if this will be Kylie’s forever home. “Nobody knows whether or not she’ll stay there permanently,” the source went on, “but just the fact that she’s living there is already increasing the property’s value. This home makes sense for now because not only is it magnificent and obviously a fantastic place to quarantine with her and Stormi, but once this is all over and things go back to normal, she’ll be in the heart of LA, which is where she loves to spend time with friends and enjoys going out.”