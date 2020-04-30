Wendy Williams Scolds Ray J For Being A ‘Bad Husband’ To Princess Love: ‘You’ll Never Be Faithful’
Wendy Williams unleashed on her friend Ray J amid his efforts to ‘step it up’ in his marriage with Princess Love. The host told the rapper that he’s made his wife ‘suffer’ and he’s ‘proved’ that he can’t be faithful.
Those who tuned into the @ Home version of The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday morning felt the heat coming from their TV screens. The talk show host, 55, laid into the rapper, Ray J over the way he treats the mother of his two babies, wife Princess Love. Back in March, the model alleged that she was told Ray J was with another woman while she was eight months pregnant with their son, Epik Ray Norwood (now 5-months-old).
“How is the long-suffering Princess Love,” Wendy asked the rapper, who called in from a hotel, where he’s quarantining before he returns home to his wife and their two kids, daughter Melody Love, 1, and son Epik Ray (born on December 30). The host — who filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr. in April 2019 — added, “You haven’t the best husband, Ray J.”
The rapper went on to explain that while he plans to “do better” in his marriage, the focus is on the couple’s two kids. “She’s doing well. She’s the best mother, he said about Princess Love. “Listen, God is good, we’ll all get better. I can do better, I can definitely do better, and I will do better. I’m working towards making sure the kids know that we love each other and we love them more than anything,” he explained.
But, Wendy wasn’t convinced.