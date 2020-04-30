Joe Alwyn Shares Cute Pics Of Taylor Swift’s Cat, Seemingly Proving They’re Sheltering Together

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn might have tipped off fans that they’re in quarantine together. He shared three cute pics of her cat Benjamin Button doing adorable things to his IG stories.

It appears Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn didn’t want to be apart during the coronavirus lockdown. The 30-year-old singing superstar is incredibly private about their relationship. But it seems Joe gave her fans an Easter egg that they could be in quarantine together via the form of pics of her cat Benjamin Button. The 29-year-old British actor shared three photos to his Instagram stories of Benjamin on Apr. 29, amid being in isolation. They were interspersed amid other things he’s been up to, including drinking a glass of white wine in a kitchen, and doing hand drawings to pass the time.

All of the photos are of Benjamin showing his prowess at using objects to hide in or under. In the first pic, the kitty is seen hiding inside a brown paper grocery bag, with his precious face and adorable blue eyes peering out. The interior behind him looks like it could be at one of Taylor’s cozier properties in her vast real estate portfolio. A white door to the outside with a window cover is seen in the background, next to a comfy bench covered in pillows.

In the next pic, Benjamin’s sweet little face is seen peering out from the inside of a box. A dining room chair and a roaring fire in the fireplace can be seen in the background of the photo. The final snap is of the kitty hiding under a gorgeous patterned area rug. He’s tucked between the rug and the floor liner that keeps it from slipping against the chestnut colored hardwood floor.

📸 | Joe Alwyn sharing photos of Benji via his Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/LZQ3F5V18W — Taylor Swift Updates (@swiftsupdates) April 29, 2020

Taylor added Benjamin to her cat family after he appeared as a kitten in her Apr. 2019 “ME!” music video with Brendon Urie, 32. “He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she explained in an Apr. 26, 2019 Instagram live. She said that he came from a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.” Taylor said the handlers asked if she wanted to hold the kitten before their scene, and the cat lover immediately said yes.

“She handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and…he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love. I looked at Brendon and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat aren’t you?’” Brendon added, “It was truly love at first sight, love at first purr. You did not stop. It was just adorable.” Taylor introduced him to fans via her Instagram in pics the same day, announcing “This is Benjamin Button. He’s a good boy,” as well as “And then there were three,” referring to her other two cats, Scottish Folds Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey.