Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Surprise Gigi Hadid With Birthday Flowers — See Pic

Gigi Hadid may have to celebrate her 25th birthday while under quarantine, but at least she still has the love of her friends. In fact, Taylor Swift, her boyfriend – and her cats – sent a gift that brightened her day right up!

“@TaylorSwift @Joe.Alwyin (+ cats) love n appreciate uuu,” Gigi Hadid posted to her Instagram Story on Apr. 23, one day before her 25th birthday. In the photo, the model shared a picture of a gorgeous bouquet sent over by Taylor, 30, Joe, 29, and the Swift cat pack – Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. It was a sweet gesture from one BFF to another, especially during the COVID-19 coronavirus. In any other year, Gigi would be celebrating this momentous occasion with all her close friends near here. However, rather than risk spreading the disease that has killed so many, she will have to feel their love from afar.

Taylor wasn’t the only one who sent Gigi flowers on her birthday. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, sent a bouquet. “From my sweet daddio. Love you so much! Thank u!” she wrote when sharing the blossoms to her IG Stories. Her brother, Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa, also sent flowers. “Wish you could be here!” she said. On top of that, her bestest bestie Kendall Jenner sent over some flowers. “Thank you, monkey love,” she wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Her sister, Bella Hadid, 23, also celebrated her sister’s birthday by sharing some videos to her Instagram Stories. In the clips, Gigi is bestowed with a tiara and seated down in front of some balloons. A case with some incredibly large candles is placed before her, and Gigi, taking a moment to think about her wish, blew them out.

Taylor probably wants to focus more on her friend’s birthday today than what else is happening on the 24th. Her music industry nemesis Scooter Braun and her former label Big Machine Records have put out Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008. It’s an album featuring the audio from a 12-year-old concert (that, die-hard Swifties have noted, has been available online for years.) Taylor said she didn’t authorize the release, and blasted it as “another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus.“

She also suggested that Scooter and his financial backers “realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice, and they need money.” There has been no official comment from Big Machine. Still, Variety reports that the material was made available to digital streaming platforms after a license for the live show was expired and got renewed. Variety says that Big Machine expects to make $60,000 to $80,000 in a year from it being available on streaming.