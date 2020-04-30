‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Egypt Surprises Tee Tee In Jamaica & Tee Tee Wants To Clear The Air

The drama is headed to Jamaica! In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ preview, Eygpt shows up where Tee Tee is staying in Jamaica and Tee Tee hopes to be able to talk to her cousin.

There’s still a lot of tension between Egypt Criss and Tee Tee Francis, so it takes Tee Tee by surprise when Egypt shows up in front of her in Jamaica. “When I see Egypt, I’m just thinking, ‘Oh, Lord.’ For a second, I wasn’t sure if she was by herself,” Tee Tee says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 29 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. “While at least since Egypt is on her own, she may be more willing and receptive to what her actual family has to say.”

Tee Tee’s mom is there, as well as Tee Tee’s fiance Shawn, and she tells Egypt that it’s time to air things out and reset. Egypt feels like she should have somebody here to be in her corner. She admits that she feels “ganged up on.” Egypt decides to call mom Sandra “Pepa” Denton for support.

“The problem with talking to Pep and Egypt about Egypt’s relationship is they’re always on the defense,” Tee Tee says. “You can’t get anything out without them already going on the attack.” The drama stems back to Egypt’s fiance Sammattick, someone Tee Tee has not been a fan of for a long time. Regardless of who is wrong or right, Pepa believes that it’s time for Tee Tee and Egypt to “solve the issues” between them.

The synopsis for the April 30 episode reads: “Egypt’s ambushed by her family in Jamaica and the battle lines are drawn! Pep waves her gavel from the sidelines, and Tee Tee drops an unexpected bomb. Angela and Bow’s new partnership ignites, and Boogie struggles to make peace with Dame.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.