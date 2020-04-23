‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Briana Is Determined To Let Egypt Know ‘All Of The Facts’ About Sam

Briana and Lil Twist aren’t the biggest fans of Sam, to say the least. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ Briana admits she still wants to warn Egypt about Sam.

Briana Latrise and Lil Twist head to the craft store for a quick trip in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 23 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, and they do not hold back about their feelings for Sam Mattick. After Twist tries to flirt with the cashier, he grabs some markers and starts to draw Sam. When Twist sketches Sam’s face, he says Sam is a “f**king joke.”

Twist also admits he would give away his drawing because it isn’t “worth sh*t” just like Sam. Yikes, that’s a little harsh. When Twist shows off his drawing, Briana just shakes her head. Twist realizes he forgot to draw Egypt Criss on Sam’s arm. “On his arm like an accessory,” Briana says.

Briana goes on about why she still wants to warn Egypt about Sam. “Even though I have no idea what’s going on with Egypt, I still need to talk to her,” Briana continues. “Because I still think it’s important that she has all of the facts about Sam so that she can make her decision on her own and then learn from it when it all blows up in everybody’s face.” This season, Briana gets caught in the crosshairs of a social media war with the Peppers but has ammunition on Sam that has yet to be unloaded.

The synopsis for the April 23 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop reads: “Angela and Romeo’s rivalry explodes across headlines. Angela’s ex Bow shows up. Tee Tee’s rumored love for Sam enrages Pep’s sister Maureen to lay down the law and Egypt’s caught in the crossfire. The pressure of jail time tests the Dash family.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.