Country duo, Walker County, covered Harry Styles’ hit, ‘Adore You,’ in quarantine, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere of their stripped-down version of the song!

One of the hottest new duos in country music, Walker County, is taking on Harry Styles for their latest cover — and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the video. The sisters, Ivy Dene and Sophie Dawn Walker, recorded the cover video from their home amidst the coronavirus quarantine. With just an electric guitar, some percussion, and their soothing voices, the sisters stripped down Harry’s popular track, “Adore You,” for a stunning version with their own country twist.

During this difficult time, artists are doing whatever it takes to keep their fans entertained with new music, and this is Walker County’s way of doing just that! The ladies have been bringing some light to their fans via social media for weeks, with TikTok dance videos, stunning selfies, and other song covers, which they’ve posted to their Instagram page. Covering “Adore You” is a great way for them to connect with an even larger audience, as it’s no secret that Harry’s fans are super dedicated, as well!

Ivy and Sophie come from Indiana, but moved to Nashville four years ago to pursue their music careers. Ivy takes the lead on vocals for the duo, with Sophie harmonizing and playing drums. From starting out in their small town, to opening up for artists like Martina McBride, Old Dominon, Eli Young Band and more, these ladies have certainly already come a long way — and there’s plenty more to come!

Walker County is signed to Warner Music Nashville. They released their breakout song, “The Hamptons,” along with a music video in 2019, and are on CMT’s coveted list of Next Women of Country for 2020.