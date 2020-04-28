Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: How They Will Celebrate Their Twins’ 9th Birthday While Quarantined

Monroe and Moroccan Cannon will turn nine while under quarantine. Despite everything being shut down, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how parents Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon will make this the best birthday ever.

It’s going to be a different kind of birthday for Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The twins of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrate their ninth birthday on April 30, right in the middle of the COVID-19 quarantine. If not being able to spend the birthday wasn’t bad enough, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Mariah, 50, and the kids are self-isolating in New York while Nick, 39, is in Los Angeles. “Mariah and Nick always celebrate the twins’ birthday together with a big party, but this year it’s going to be tough because they are quarantined on opposite coasts. … The twins are still going to get spoiled on their birthday, but once quarantine is over, Nick and Mariah will throw them a huge party with all their friends.”

“Mariah and Nick would love to figure out a way to celebrate Roc and Roe’s birthday together as a family,” a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and although they’re still trying to figure out a way to make it work, it’s not looking good at the moment.” Los Angeles County’s ‘shelter in place’ order is in effect through at least May 15, per the Los Angles Times, and The New York Times reports that New York State extended its shutdown to May 15. The odds are against the family reuniting in time for the twins’ birthday, but thankfully, Rock and Roe won’t be too heartbroken. “[The] kids are so smart, and they’ve explained the situation, so they understand what’s going on,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “Mariah and Nick will definitely find a way to celebrate in their own way and as a family when this is all over, and they’ll make it special no matter what.”

“When it comes to ‘Dem Babies’, Mariah and Nick are always on the same page,” a third insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They both can’t wait to do a huge party for them once everything is lifted. Nick and Mariah get along with each other as well as any former couple could possibly get along. They love spoiling their kids, and they are going to make things as fun for them as possible with the promise that they are going to do a lot more down the line.”

The insider adds that it’s not so much about presents since they “already have everything they need.” For Nick, Mariah, Monroe, and Moroccan, it’s more about coming together as a family, and once it’s safe to travel, “it’ll be nice to celebrate all together, so everyone has fun.”

Last year, Mariah and Nick took their twins and a group of their friends to a laser tag party. The music icon also shared her love with an Instagram post. “Happy birthday Roc and Roe!!! You are my everything [heart emojis], and even though you’re turning 8 today (how did that happen???) You’ll always be #dembabies. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love.”