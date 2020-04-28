‘Deadliest Catch’ Preview: Jake Anderson Braves False Pass & Runs Into Trouble Quickly

Jake Anderson decides to attempt to go through False Pass to reach the fishing grounds quicker in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Deadliest Catch.’ But he doesn’t get out unscathed.

There’s only one thing standing in Jake Anderson’s way, and it just so happens to be a notoriously dangerous shortcut between islands on the Aleutian chain. Jake is well aware of this as he notices a sunken ship that caught on fire because it hit the rocks. That’s got to be sobering. “You’ve got to respect false pass. It’s not a f**king little thing to do,” Johnathan Hillstrand, the relief captain of the Saga, says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 28 episode of Deadliest Catch.

Jake admits, “I don’t want to do it, but the truth is, if I go through the pass I save 2 to 3 days.” This passageway he’s talking about is False Pass. While it looks like there’s a lot of room for your ship to pass, there’s not much water beneath the ship. It’s a total gamble. If he makes it through, False Pass will get Jake to the fishing grounds as fast as possible. However, he must make it through a twisting 4-mile long channel marked by buoys.

With the tide low and the current constantly shifting the sandy bottom of False Pass, one wrong move could run the Saga into the ground and endanger the lives of the Saga crew. Jake decides to take the risk and go for it. Once he gets going, he admits there’s “no turning back” now.

Jake and his crew spot the buoys and move very slowly. Suddenly, the vessel starts to shake. The words Jake never wants to hear are said: “We hit the bottom.” It’s not going to be easy for Jake to get out of this, that’s for sure. Deadliest Catch season 16 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Discovery.