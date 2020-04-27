Stormi Webster, 2, Rocks Adorable Tie-Dye Outfit & Puts Her Dolls To Bed In Sweet New Videos

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story on Apr. 26 to share some cute videos and pics of her two-year-old daughter Stormi having some fun in her playhouse while in quarantine.

Kylie Jenner, 22, had a quiet but eventful time in quarantine with her two-year-old daughter Stormi on Apr. 26. The makeup mogul shared some adorable pics and videos of the tot having some fun in her playhouse with one of her dolls and she seemed very content throughout it all. In the posts, the daughter of Travis Scott, 27, can be seen wearing a purple tie-dye T-shirt, purple shorts, and multi-colored sneakers and in one clip, she holds a doll before putting it in a play bed. “That’s so nice,” Kylie can be heard saying before Stormi excitingly says, “Hi Mommy!”

Kylie’s latest posts are just some of many that she’s been sharing with her fans while in quarantine with Stormi. On Apr. 23, she shared a video that showed the little girl wearing bedazzled sunglasses that spelled out her name and the proud mom teased her by mentioning some stains on her white T-shirt. “What did you eat for dinnertime? You went crazy,” she told her in the video.

When Kylie’s not showing off her sweet Stormi, she’s posting pics and videos of herself as she stays home to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. On Apr. 26, she shared some videos of herself looking fresh-faced and showing off her natural freckles. She captioned the clips by tagging her beauty brand Kylie Skin and leaving a white heart emoji. Before that, on Apr. 24, she shared a photo of herself posing outside in a white crop top and jeans while letting her fans know she hopes they are staying safe.

We love seeing Kylie and Stormi spending time together at home and hope to see more posts soon. It’s great seeing them enjoying memorable moments when they can.