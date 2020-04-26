‘RHOA’s Yovanna Momplaisir Explains Her Online Feud With NeNe Leakes & Why She’s Not Afraid Of Her

Things got heated on social media between ‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes & Yovonna Momplaisir after the show’s virtual reunion taping and we now know why!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta just shot the first ever virtual reunion in the series’ history, but there’s no shortage of drama! Yovonna Momplaisir and her now former friend, NeNe Leakes, 52, carried their unresolved issues from filming on April 23 to social media on April 25, and there was some serious shade. “What I posted last night was responses to some things that NeNe was posting,” Yvonna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on April 26 about the Instagram exchange of messages and texts between the pair over who’s to blame for the infamous “Snakegate” recording scandal this season. “She has since deleted the things that she posted on social media and it’s just funny that these are things that she did not come to the reunion with. In fact, my entire segment with her she chose to leave and not address anything. So, it’s just strange, because she should have she should have planned her case where she’s paid to.”

So what exactly is Snakegate and how did it get started and how did Yovanna get involved? Fans of the show may remember Yovanna from the past few seasons as a friend of NeNe’s on the show, but this year, she stirred up a ton of drama when it was revealed there was a secret recording of Cynthia Bailey, 53, saying not the nicest of things about NeNe and everyone wanted the tea on who was to blame for the leaked audio. Eventually, it came out that Yovanna was the “snake” in the drama dubbed Snakegate by viewers of the show, which she takes full responsibility for at the upcoming reunion which will begin airing on May 10 on Bravo at 9pm. “You guys are gonna have to watch the reunion,” Yovanna teased. “Everything is laid out there. Every single thing is laid out there.”

Although Yovanna has already taken ownership for her wrongdoings, she feels NeNe is only telling part of the story and she was blown away at her timing. “Because she’s mad that she’s about to be exposed,” Yovanna said of why NeNe dropped the texts now as opposed to at the reunion. ” I think that it’s, it’s just her way to, like I said, manipulate people’s minds before the truth actually comes out. This is just what you call desperation. So it’s just funny that these receipts that she keeps posting, they’re doctored up and they’re all one sided.”

NeNe’s Instagram post may be gone, but she has since addressed the reunion on her YouTube page, though Yovanna hasn’t watched and isn’t having it after she left her high and dry during their conversation. “She went Casper the Ghost at the reunion,” Yovanna said. “She’s tried time and time again to prevent me from speaking my truth, so what you guys are seeing play out on social media is merely an attempt to manipulate people’s minds before the actual reunion airs, so this is her trying to do damage control because she knows it’s going to come out in the next few weeks.”

Despite this messy matter playing out so publicly, Yovanna has no fears over the matter. “Absolutely not,” Yovanna added when asked if she was afraid of NeNe. “She met her match. She underestimated the wrong one.”