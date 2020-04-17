‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reveals Her Hopes For Season 12 Reunion: ‘I Need Closure’

Cynthia Bailey wants one thing out of the ‘RHOA’ season 12 reunion — closure. She was on a mission to make mends and strength friendships with her costars this season. But, she tells us that she’s got some unfinished business to handle at the reunion!

Cynthia Bailey isn’t nervous about tackling any outstanding issues with her costars when it comes time to film The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion. The model, 53, discussed how she plans to handle the highly anticipated sit-down in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. And, there’s two specific co-stars she needs to find peace with.

“To be honest, the only two people that I really kind of need to… I don’t want to say address, but talk to and just kind of get closure with or just have a conversation with, it’s probably NeNe [Leakes] and Kenya [Moore],” she revealed. “Those are probably my main two.”

Fans have watched Cynthia and NeNe’s tumultuous relationship play out this season, as NeNe’s been on the outs with the rest of the cast. The two specifically went at it at the end of last season when Cynthia found herself in the middle of NeNe’s rift with Kenya when she invited them both to her wine party. And, things have been dicey ever since.

As for the rest of the cast, Cynthia said most of them have had had her back this season. “Porsha [Williams] and I didn’t really have any issues this season. Kandi [Burruss] and I didn’t have any issues. Kandi had my back a lot actually, this season,” she said.

Cynthia plans to approach the season 12 reunion in a simple way. — “I’m going to say what I have to say. Either receive it or forgive,” she said, adding that her co-stars can either “move on or just hold onto [drama].”

She continued, “You can’t force people to forgive or receive, what you’re saying. You can’t force people to be your friend and you can’t force people to do anything that they don’t want to do.”

“I learned a long time ago, all I can do is live my truth. My intentions are always good,” Cynthia declared. “Anything that I didn’t like that may have happened on the show, in regards to me, I’ll address that stuff at the reunion. But, at the end of the day, I think the people that are friends with me, are my friend regardless if agree with everything they may have done on the show,” she explained.

While Cynthia’s well prepared to face her RHOA co-stars at the season 12 reunion, it’s unclear when and if she’ll be able find her closure.

“We haven’t had the reunion yet… Normally, we start shooting in May and I don’t know if that’s going to happen now,” she said due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “The reunion brings up a lot of old feelings and emotions, so we may have to go on that roller coaster,” Cynthia added. Hopefully, we’ll get to see that ride very soon!