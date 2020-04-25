Exclusive
Cardi B ‘Furious’ Georgia Is Lifting Stay At Home Order & Plans To ‘Warn’ People In Her Community

Cardi B thinks Georgia’s recent lift of the stay-at-home order that was put into place is ‘so wrong’ and she and husband Offset, who live in Atlanta, are taking it ‘personal’ after recently losing one family member.

Cardi B, 27, is not taking the lift of the stay-at-home order in Georgia, where she lives with husband Offset, 28, lightly and she’s extremely “angry and frustrated” that the Governor of the state, Brian Kemp, made the big decision, which goes into effect on Apr. 30, despite the increasing spread of COVID-19 aka the coronavirus. “Cardi’s furious that these restrictions are getting lifted so early, she thinks it’s so wrong,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s trying to use her platform to warn people because she is truly afraid for her community.”

One of the reasons the lift is affecting the rapper so much is because Offset’s uncle recently lost his battle with coronavirus and she doesn’t want to see more people get infected. “This is so personal for Cardi and for Offset, he lost one family member already,” the source explained. “His family is hurting and they know friends that have lost loved ones too. It’s horrible and they don’t want to see more families hurting. They are angry and frustrated and definitely will be staying inside and will continue to urge their fans to do the same.”

Since Cardi is one of the most popular rappers in the music industry today, she wants to use her fame for good and to encourage others to stay healthy during the scary pandemic. “Cardi wants people to be responsible, she knows she has a huge voice to the world and she wants to use it, she knows it’s paramount,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Cardi is big on change in the world and helping others and since the Covid pandemic has literally hit so close to her family she doesn’t want fans and others to feel the harmful effects of it all. She wants people to be safe and will do anything she can to get the word out before more people lose their lives. This is very important to her.”
Cardi expressed her fear and frustration over the lift on Apr. 20, when she responded to an Instagram post that shared details about the state’s move. “I just want to let people DONT GO AROUND YOUR PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS! Once there sick and in the hospital wit covid you won’t be able to see how and what they treating them with,” her response read. “They will literally have them die slow !They are not nurturing covid patience with the proper foods ,tea to boost their immunes.STRAIGHT MEDICATION !Your parents , grandparents or YOU will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your love ones .HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!”
As of Apr. 25, there have been 22,703 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 904 deaths.