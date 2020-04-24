Patrick Landers: 5 Things To Know About Golf Pro, 32, Who Was Murdered in Mexico With GF

American golfer Patrick Landers and his girlfriend were sadly killed in Juarez, Mexico where the pair had been quarantined.

American golfer Patrick Landers and his girlfriend Karla Baca have been murdered in Mexico. The couple, who were quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic in the city of Juárez, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April 20. The 32-year-old from Syracuse, New York was in Mexico with his girlfriend, who was a physical education teacher at a local school. According to local reports, the pair were killed while inside Patrick’s black Jeep, which had New York number plates. Here are five things to know about the couple.

1. Friends of Patrick described him as a “good dude”. A Syracuse-based friend of Patrick, Dave LaBarge, told news outlet Syracuse.com that the pair had met seven years ago and became fast friends as they both enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. “He was a good dude,” Dave told the outlet. He also said Patrick was an “avid golfer” and even sank at hole-in-one at the age of 13. “He had an extraordinary life,” Dave added, saying that the last time the pair spoke was just days before the murder. Patrick reportedly told his friend that he was trying to learn more Spanish.

2. More than 20 shots were fired at the Jeep. Local police told KTSM that dozens of shots were fired at the black vehicle. The couple entered the Jeep in broad daylight, after leaving a cellphone store in the city. A gunman opened fire shortly after, with more than 20 bullets fired at the car.

3. Karla Baca was from Mexico. According to the El Paso Times, she began a teaching job in Juarez in October 2019. The city was under lockdown amid the outbreak of COVID-19, and it is believed Karla was teaching via televised lessons. A stay-at-home directive was issued on March 23 by the governor of Chihuahua, however violence continued in the city unimpeded.

4. Patrick leaves behind a young son. The New York native, who was from Baldwinsville near Syracuse in upstate New York, is survived by a young son, Cameron. It is unclear whether he was also in Mexico with his dad, or whether he was quarantined in the United States.

5. Mexican officials are still investigating the vicious murders. Police say the motive behind the slayings is unclear, and remains under investigation. According to a local news source, Norte Digital, there have been more than 100 killings in Juarez this month. It brings the total number of homicides in the city this year to 560.