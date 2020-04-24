‘RHOP’ Cast ‘So Disappointed’ After Bravo Postpones Season 5 Premiere: The Episodes Are ‘Great’

The ladies of Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ are extremely disheartened over the postponement of season 5, which was initially set to premiere on May 3. Learn how they found out and what’s next for the show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and newcomer to group, Wendy Osefo — found out about the postponement of the season 5 premiere around the same time fans did. The women are understandably upset over the news because they know the new season is special. Not to mention, they brought the heat during filming and kept it as real as it gets.

“The ladies were notified Wednesday night [April 22] around 8 p.m. their time that the show was not premiering as planned,” a show source tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. News of the season 5 postponement was announced the next day on April 23. “They’re all collectively so disappointed. The show itself is great, but the network just felt like the time wasn’t quite right.”

As for what the women do know about the show’s future? — “They were just told summer while things get figured out,” the source says, noting, “They were not given a new premiere date quite yet, which really frustrated them even more.”

Despite the postponement, the show insider admits that Bravo is very pleased with the new season of RHOP. “They feel like the women all brought it this season, especially with the explosive fight between Candiace and Monique,” the source reveals.

RHOP fans will have to wait until this summer to see the drama unfold — especially between Monique and Candiace, whose blowout fight during filming at a winery in October made headlines when things got out of control. Both stars pressed charges against one another, that were later dropped in December.

Bravo released the trailer for season 5 of RHOP on March 26, with a then-anticipated premiere date of May 3. The surprise postponement came in a press release on April 23. The changes came after Bravo was forced to film other franchises virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.