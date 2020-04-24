Noah Centineo Splits With GF Alexis Ren After 1 Year Of Dating

Noah Centineo and social media influence and model Alexis Ren, have officially broken up. The pair unfollowed each other on social media, and Noah deleted a photo of the two on Instagram in the weeks following their split.

Noah Centineo is back on the market. The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star, 23, and social media influencer and model Alexis Ren, also 23, officially ended their relationship after one year of dating. “They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source shared with Us Weekly regarding the news. The two are no longer following each other on major social media platforms and haven’t been following one another since March, according to Us Weekly. It also appears that Noah deleted a photo of the two on Instagram that he posted in January.

Noah and Alexis first sparked dating rumors in September 2019. The pair were spotted by eyewitnesses on Sept. 25, looking smitten with one another after leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood. One eyewitness reportedly noted that Noah “wrapped his arm around [Alexis], kissed the side of her forehead,” and “kept her in a tight side-hug” as the two parted from a group of five people to head to the valet of the restaurant. “It looked pretty lovey to me,” another onlooker added.

In the weeks that followed the couple’s sighting, Noah and Alexis essentially confirmed their relationship when they appeared on the red carpet together. On Oct. 26, 2019, the former lovebirds attended their very first red carpet together at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball. The two looked super loved-up, as they posed together. Noah wrapped his arm around the gorgeous model’s waist and Alexis held on to Noah lovingly by resting her hand on his midsection.

Although fans know Noah best for his role as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s sweet young adult romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and it’s 2020 sequel — P.S. I Still Love You — Alexis is quite famous in her own right. The model and social media influencer had an incredibly successful stint on the 27th season of Dancing With The Stars where she and her partner, Alan Bersten, placed fourth. The pair actually dated during the season, but they split in December 2018.