‘To All The Boys’ Star Noah Centineo & ‘DWTS’ Alum Alexis Ren Are Dating — Report
Talk about a good looking couple! Noah Centineo, commonly referred to as the ‘Internet’s boyfriend,’ may be Alexis Ren’s ACTUAL boyfriend, a claim that was backed up by two very telling eyewitness reports.
One is the dreamboat of Netflix, the other is the sweetheart of Instagram. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo, 23, and famed social media influencer/model Alexis Ren, 22, are reportedly dating, which Us Weekly confirmed on Sept. 27! The outlet recalled two eyewitness reports in which Noah and Alexis looked loved up — after leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood on Sept. 25, Noah reportedly “wrapped his arm around [Alexis],” “kissed the side of her forehead,” and “kept her in a tight side-hug” as they parted from a group of five people (including him) to head to the valet. “It looked pretty lovey to me,” the onlooker added.
Right before summer kicked off, there was also the time Noah reportedly met Alexis after she touched down from a flight in Palm Beach, Florida in May 2019. He “seemed smitten when he greeted her at the airport,” the eyewitness told Us Weekly, who added, “He picked her up as she was on my flight. He was waiting for her at baggage claim. He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging.” It was “very clear that they were together,” the eyewitness further pointed out.
There has also been ongoing fan speculation that these two are an item. Alexis and Noah snapped photos with fans, separately, in Vancouver in April 2019 (Noah was in Canada to shoot the sequel for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before). Another fan even shared photos with Alexis and Noah (again, separately) at the same place, a café called Medina in Vancouver! Alexis has also been leaving a trail of cryptic posts that suggest she has been thinking of a special someone. “I woke up in a pout cause you weren’t next to me,” the brunette beauty tweeted on Sept. 9 — to be fair, you could say that about a good friend as well, we suppose.
Spotted.. Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren. Well this fan saw Noah and Alexis together
Alexis last had a showmance with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, 25, until news broke of their reported split in Dec. 2018. “She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends. They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold,” a source had told Us Weekly. Alexis also famously dated fellow social media royalty Jay Alvarez, 24.
I woke up in a pout cause you weren’t next to me
— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) September 9, 2019
Meanwhile, Noah has been Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor…well, until now, apparently! He has sparked dating rumors with actress Lily Collins, 30 — thanks to that one cozy photo of them at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Feb. 24 — and with his co-star Lana Condor, 22, thanks to their almost too-real chemistry onscreen. But Noah is strictly friends with both stars!