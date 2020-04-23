‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Bond With Corey Gamble As Kris Gets Drunk At A Winery  

Kris Jenner at a winery is pure entertainment! In a preview for tonight’s all-new ‘KUWTK,’ she gets ‘wasted’ (as Kim says) during her surprise birthday trip to Napa. Meanwhile, her BF Corey Gamble is totally amused over her drunk laughing fit!

Kris Jenner is showing off her wild side in the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! First, it was her off-camera rendezvous with boyfriend Corey Gamble — and now, it’s day drinking in Napa Valley. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 64, is drunk in a new preview for the show’s April 23 episode, and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day.

“So this last winery is kind of our go-to whenever we come to Napa,” Khloe Kardashian says in a confessional in the beginning of the clip. Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Corey were present on the trip to Del Dotto Vineyards — a historic winery featuring 19th century caves for aging wine.

“My mom, every time so far, gets her drunkest at this winery,” Khloe continues in the confessional alongside Kim. “Clearly, they have amazing alcohol ‘cause Kris is two-sheets to the wind, as she would say.” The Skims founder chines in, “Wasted.”

Kris is seen with a series of different glasses of wine in front of her and notes that she’ll work her way down the line to drink every one. She then pressures Kourtney to “catch up,” but fumbles her words.

“What just happened?” Khloe asks as Kris admits, “I can’t talk.”

During the wine tour, Kris reveals that she’s approaching her 13th glass of wine, which she says is her “lucky number.” After that, the scene turns into Kris Jenner’s very own dance party.

The momager dances next to the barrels of wine and around her boyfriend, who appears to find her antic amusing. And, so does Kris, apparently. The clip ends with the winer-lover experiencing a laughing fit while sitting on a barrel of wine.

“The birthday surprise is definitely such a success! Corey’s having fun and I just like to see him in his element,” Kim adds.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!