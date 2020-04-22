‘The Masked Singer’: All The Major Clues & Hints About The Identity Of The Kitty

The Kitty’s identity remains a mystery on ‘The Masked Singer’ and that’s because she’s so good. Since the Kitty is a frontrunner to win, HL is rounding up about the best clues about her identity.

The Kitty is one purr-fect performer and that’s why she’s one of the celebrities who could win season 3 of The Masked Singer. Her performances of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and more have been simply incredible. The Kitty will be hitting the stage to perform again during the April 22 episode and will be giving away new clues to help guess her identity. The Kitty has revealed a number of hints already, but they’ve been pretty cryptic. However, the clues are leading to a certain celebrity.

When the Kitty’s BFF showed up on The Masked Singer, she revealed that the Kitty “didn’t have a lot of friends” in school and was “bullied” for being weird.” The Kitty had a “dramatic side” growing up, too. After one of her performances, she gave a friendship bracelet to Robin Thicke and it said “fireworks.” She also told him, “The first time we met, it was lit.”

In other clue packages, the Kitty said that “Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year. Ring any jingle bells?” She also loves to draw. Robert Redford helped her get her first role, too.

The panelists have thrown around a number of names for the Kitty, including Christina Ricci, Kristen Bell, Sarah Hyland, and Haylie Duff. However, fans have deduced that America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho could be the Kitty. After all, Jackie did play Robert’s daughter in the 2012 movie The Company You Keep. The Christmas clues make sense if the Kitty turns out to be Jackie. Jackie’s first release on a major record label was the Christmas EP, O Holy Night.

The clues have fooled us before, so the Kitty could be anyone at this point. One thing’s for sure, the Kitty is going to continue slaying on stage. The Masked Singer season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.