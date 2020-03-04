‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A ‘DWTS’ Legend Is Revealed As The Taco

The four remaining masked singers took the stage on the March 4 episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ for the Group B Championships. The episode ended with the Taco being unmasked.

The Kitty, Taco, Banana, and Frog are competing in the Group B Championships on The Masked Singer and only 3 of these singers can make it to the Super 9. The first masked singer to perform is the Kitty. This week, the show is bringing in “friends” of the masked singers to give clues. Kitty’s BFF reveals that the Kitty “didn’t have a lot of friends” in school and she was “bullied” for being “weird.” The Kitty also had a “dramatic side” growing up and said she could “see ghosts.” The Kitty sings Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart.” She gives her friendship bracelet to Robin Thicke and it says “fireworks.” The Kitty tells Robin that the “first time we met was lit.” The guesses include Christina Ricci, Kristen Bell, and Haylie Duff.

The Taco is up next. His pal says that the Taco “helps people when they get down” and “finds humor in everything.” The Taco loves his children, too. He sings “Can’t Help Myself” by The Four Tops. His friendship bracelet is for Nicole Scherzinger and it says “kiss.” The Taco says, “When I saw you in person, you were perfect.” The guesses are Barry Manilow, Howie Mandel, and Jerry Springer.

The Banana knows he messed up last week when he forgot the lyrics to his son. He admits that his “memory is not as good as it used to be.” His two bananas give us some new clues. They reveal that the Banana taught them how to drive by using go-karts. The Banana has also “always been able to laugh through everything.” He sings “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers. Afterward, he reveals that his father recently passed away. The Banana’s friendship bracelet is for Jenny McCarthy and it says “nineties.” He says they got the chance to hang as friends back then. The guesses include Michael Andretti, Brad Paisley, and Johnny Knoxville.

The final performance of the night is from the Frog. His team member is his special friend for the evening. She drops major hints that the Frog was a child actor. She says that “life hasn’t always been easy for him” and he’s “paved the way for so many people.” He performs The Gap Band’s “You Dropped A Bomb On Me.” His bracelet is for his “friend” T-Pain and it says “all we do is win.” T-Pain guesses Ludacris from the song clue, while the other panelists guess Tommy Davidson and Omarion.

The masked singer going home this week is the Taco! The Kitty, Banana, and the Frog will be going on to the Super 9. The Taco is revealed as longtime Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron! His famous friend in his clue package? Bob Saget!