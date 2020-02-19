‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Sports Legend Is Revealed As The Elephant

A new set of masked singers performed during the Feb. 19 episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ and the celebrity underneath the elephant costume was unmasked at the end of the night.

It’s time for Group B to make their debut! The Feb. 19 episode of The Masked Singer featured performances from the Kitty, Banana, Taco, Elephant, Frog, and Mouse for the first time this season. There were some memorable performances and some not-so-great. But as always with The Masked Singer, every performance was entertaining and left the judges guessing.

In the end, the Elephant was the masked singer with the least number of votes. The judges made their final guesses, which included Lance Armstrong, Beto O’Rourke, and Steve Aoki. When the Elephant was unmasked, it was skateboarding legend TONY HAWK underneath the costume! The judges were stunned. Robin Thicke knew that if there had been a skateboard in the clue package, he would have guessed Tony. But host Nick Cannon noted that would have been a dead giveaway.

Tony gave some insight into the clues after he was revealed as the Elephant. The White House was a clue because Tony notably skated through the White House in 2010. The Cure song was a nod to the deep connection Tony has with his wife. They played a song of The Cure’s at their wedding!

The Kitty, Banana, Taco, Frog, and Mouse are moving on to the Group B playoffs, which will be followed by the Group B championships. During the Group A rounds, the celebrities revealed included Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, and Chaka Khan. The Masked Singer season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.