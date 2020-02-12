‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Miss Monster Is Unmasked & She’s A Legendary Grammy Winner

The Group A championship on ‘The Masked Singer’ ended with the big reveal of Miss Monster. The celebrity underneath the costume is a music icon!

The Group A championship on The Masked Singer has arrived. The four remaining Group A celebrities are performing and only three can move on to the next round. Leah Remini is the guest panelist for the night. The Turtle kicks off the night. The celeb’s clue package starts out at a football field. The Turtle’s teacher reveals that he was the “most driven” student. The clue package also shows a map of Seoul, South Korea. He performs a stellar rendition of Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Since this is the Valentine’s Day episode, each masked celebrity has a Valentine for one of the panelists that reveals a clue. The Turtle’s Valentine is to Nicole Scherzinger and it says, “I’ll never forget the morning we spent together.” Jenny McCarthy still thinks the Turtle is Nick Lachey, while Leah goes with Jaden Smith. Nicole Scherzinger guesses Hunter Hayes.

Miss Monster is up next. Her clue package features her hairstylist, who says that Miss Monster is “known for her hair.” A pair of white socks are also present in the package. She performs “You Don’t Own Me” for the audience. Her Valentine is to Robin Thicke and she reveals they had a “rendezvous in Sin City.” Leah guesses Mary Wilson, while Jenny goes with Queen Latifah. Nicole thinks Miss Monster could be Gloria Gaynor and Robin agrees with her because he performed with Gloria in Vegas. After Miss Monster walks off stage, Chaka Khan’s name is thrown around, too.

The Kangaroo returns to the stage for her next performance. Her younger brother reveals that his sister was a “bit of a drama queen in her teenage years.” He says that his sister was the “glue” that held the family together when tragedy struck. The Kangaroo sings a great rendition of Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” Her Valentine is to Leah and tells her that “we’ve sat at the same table and your courage has inspired me.” The Miss Monster guesses include Rosie Huntington-Whitely (Ken Jeong’s guess, of course), Lindsay Lohan, and Jordin Sparks.

The final celebrity to perform is the White Tiger, who is well aware that he’s not the best singer. “I’ve always known how to work a crowd,” the White Tiger says. His college roommate notes that the White Tiger “doesn’t stop until he wins.” He sings “We Will Rock You” by Queen. His Valentine is for Jenny and he tells her that he’s “wild” about her. He also mentions her hubby Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny is set on the White Tiger being Rob Gronkowski and Robin agrees with her. Ken guess Fabio and Nicole goes with Joe Manganiello.

The next season 3 masked celebrity going home is Miss Monster. The final guesses are Chaka Khan, Reba McEntire, Queen Latifah, and Mary Wilson. And Miss Monster is… CHAKA KHAN!