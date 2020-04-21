Wendy Williams Declares She’s ‘Team Kandi’ After Kenya Moore Questions Why She’s Still Working 

Wendy Williams admittedly didn’t tune in to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 12 finale. But, she did catch a confessional moment in which Kenya questioned why Kandi works so much despite ‘having everything.’ Here’s what Wendy had to say…

Kenya Moore rubbed Wendy Williams the wrong way with a comment she made during the season 12 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday, April 19. While the talk show host 55, didn’t watch all of the drama go down at Kandi Burruss‘ baby shower, she caught Kenya’s critique of how Kandi lives her life.

“I only saw one scene and that one scene was when Kenya was talking to the camera and said that Kandi has everything she wants and why is Kandi still working,” Wendy said on her April 21 @ Home show. “Kandi is what, 43… She’s got to earn money for her and a whole lot of people around her and her children for another 50 years. If you’re watching the news, you see people are living until they’re 100-years-old.”

Wendy continued, “You don’t stop working at 40 years old unless you have money like [Michael] Jordan.” She took the time to note that she missed the RHOA season 12 finale because she was busy watching the NBA legend’s new ESPN documentary, The Last Dance. Ironically, the documentary’s first two episodes also focused on money.

“You’ve gotta save it right,” Wendy said, talking about money. “Kenya, I love you girl, but I was really turned off by you thinking that Kandi needs to sit down [and not work].”

Wendy went on to show love to Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker “I love you [Todd] and your relationship. Kandi, I love you. I’m team you and Todd and your kids,” she said.

During the season 12 finale of RHOA, NeNe Leakes and Kenya got into it and turned Kandi’s baby shower from “Hollywood glam to fight night,” as described by the then pregnant singer.

RHOA executive producer and Bravo king, Andy Cohen recently confirmed that the cast will film a virtual season 12 reunion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear when the season 12 reunion will air.