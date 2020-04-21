Jane Fonda, 82, Hops Out Of Bed & Shows ‘9-5’ Quarantine Routine Including Impressive Squats

Jane Fonda showed off her stamina and lighthearted personality when she gave fans a sneak peek at her day-to-day quarantine routine with her latest TikTok post and it included hard work and some relaxation.

Jane Fonda, 82, is making the most of her days in quarantine and it includes both hard work and a little fun! The actress shared an epic video to TikTok on Apr. 21 that showed her going through her “9-5” morning routine while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic and she didn’t hold back in getting things done.

In the beginning of the clip, she can be seen quickly getting straight out of bed with the sound of an alarm clock and a caption that reads, “Rise and Shine.” She then makes a cup of coffee in a hilarious mug that shows a photo of her 1970 mugshot as Dolly Parton‘s classic song “9 to 5” plays over the video, and after stretching, she does some impressive squats in a workout jacket and pants. “I did these squats in jail,” she seemed to jokingly write over the clip. She then goes on to read the newspaper with her adorable dog, who gives her a lot of kisses, on her lap and it’s followed by a zoom meeting for “Fire Drill Fridays” which she she joins while holding a martini glass. By the end of the video at “5:01 PM”, she can be seen sleeping as her head lays on her keyboard and an empty martini glass is on the desk next to her. “Work Hard. Play Hard,” the ending caption reads. Jane also asked her followers to join a movement for climate change by texting her.

Jane’s latest TikTok video may be quite entertaining but it’s not the only entertaining video she’s shared on the popular platform. On Apr. 2, she posted a workout video that showed her laying on her side on the floor of her home while doing leg lifts. “Hello TikTok. My name is Jane Fonda and I’m going to bring back the Jane Fonda Workout during this home sequestration, so come on and do it with me. Lift up and down, lift up and down,” she said in the memorable clip, referring to her 1982 workout video, which sold 17 million copies in its day.

It’s great to see Jane staying active and healthy during the pandemic the world is dealing with. We can’t wait to see more of her amazing TikTok videos soon!