At Home With Braunwyn Windham-Burke: ‘RHOC’ Star Reveals What She’s Stocked Up On

‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn’t just sitting on the couch with her 7 kids at home during quarantine and she’s opening up EXCLUSIVELY about how she’s helping others.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42, may be on a production hold from The Real Housewives Of Orange County as the fun and drama was only getting going on season 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the mother of 7 from doing good in the world while keeping enough food in the house to feed her mini army! The beautiful, bubbly and energetic mama to Bella, 19, Rowan, 17, Jacob, 14, Caden, 6, Curren, 6, Koa, 5 & Hazel, 2 even has an eighth child under her roof — And no, we’re not talking about husband Shaun, as Bella’s boyfriend Douglas is also around for the at home quarantine. In an EXCLUSIVE interview from her Orange County home, Braunwyn opened up to HollywoodLife about how she’s keeping everyone fed, homeschooled and entertained while giving back all at the same time.

What are you binge watching? “I’m writing this as I hide from my family in my closet. Absolutely nothing! I’ve watched maybe a half hour of television. We have 8 kids in our home right now so cooking, cleaning and teaching has become my day to day.”

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? “I’m very lucky my new house has a full gym. I work out at least an hour everyday. We have a treadmill that takes me on trips while I workout! I went to Peru today. It’s a good bonding time with my daughter Rowan who’s been my workout partner.”

We see on social media you’re taking this time to do a lot of good. Tell me about it! “Wives Helping Lives was created when I was sitting in my bedroom thinking ‘What can I do? I can’t fix the world but I can do something.’ I put it out into social media and w,as overwhelmed by the responses. I had fans, bloggers and friends who, like me, didn’t know what to actually do. My dear friends Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Kim-Marie Evans both had experiences in the charitable giving world, and Dr. Armstrong had her own foundation, the FHG Armstrong Foundation, in place to start taking donations right away, and the three of us came together and said, ‘What can we do today?’ We knew we couldn’t change the world, but also knew we could do one thing. For us it was helping our amazing friend Steven Krugle (Faces by Bravo) who was a Pediatric Oncology nurse, with masks and care packages. In the past 2 weeks, we’ve been able to raise money and goods to donate 3,600 face shields, 4,000 n95 masks and meals and care packages to our local hospitals. Our theory is ‘What can you do with what you have, where you are?’ Everyone can do one thing – You can donate, help someone, or simply hashtag #WivesHelpingLives.”

What are your at home quarantine essentials/What did you stock up on? “Before this all started we stocked up on dippers and dipper wipes. Vitamins, cereals, pasta and everything the kids love to eat with also following their dietary restrictions. We probably have enough non-perishable food to last for a solid month. We also stocked up on arts and crafts so the kids are entertained.”

What’s on your quarantine playlist? “@Petshopboy on Instagram has an amazing quarantine playlist and I’ve been rocking out to my normal dance jams. ‘My House’ by Flo Rida is one of my favorites.”

If you would love to help Braunwyn spread the word, make sure to use the hashtag #WivesHelpingLives and encourage everyone to do what they can, with what they have, where they are right now. “A small donation, a crayon drawing for a local firefighter, a meal for a neighbor who can’t get out all make a difference. We can all be #WivesHelpingLives,” Braunwyn said.